Cynthiana dad accused of shaking baby multiple times appears in court

The Cynthiana man accused of shaking his baby daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying appeared in court Thursday morning.

According to police documents, Webber admitted to shaking the baby. He is charged with first-degree assault

At the arraignment hearing, a plea of not guilty was entered for Webber and a public defender was appointed.

Webber's preliminary hearing is set for Monday.