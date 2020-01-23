Cynthiana dad accused of shaking baby multiple times appears in court

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) The Cynthiana man accused of shaking his baby daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying appeared in court Thursday morning.
[PREVIOUS: Cynthiana dad charged, admitted to shaking 4-month-old daughter multiple times]
According to police documents, Webber admitted to shaking the baby. He is charged with first-degree assault
At the arraignment hearing, a plea of not guilty was entered for Webber and a public defender was appointed.
Webber's preliminary hearing is set for Monday.