Cynthiana leads the way for Kentucky's response to COVID-19

It has almost been two weeks now since the first Kentucky COVID-19 case was found in Cynthiana.

“You want to be first in a lot of things, but this is not what you want to be first in,” said Mayor James Smith. “There was no one that we could call and say 'hey what did you do,' there were no other models or examples that we could follow.“

Cynthiana became the first to shut down schools, tell people who should begin to quarantine and lead the way for what the rest of the state is now doing.

Now, anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 can even call medical professionals and have tests run out to the parking lot, so more people can stay safe.

“If you look at the results, it seems like we’re beating the curve,“ Mayor Smith said.

With the number of tests coming back positive going down, things are looking up. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t worried.

“Well, that’s just confirmed cases. I don’t think that any of us can have or be at ease we’re thinking that this is completely under control,“ said Karey Riddell, owner of Burley Market Cafe.

They’re just moving forward with caution until the virus moves out.

If you live in Harrison County and think you have the virus, you can call a health center to ask for a test. They ask you to stay in your car that way you don’t get too close to anyone else.

Tests still are not available in mass quantities, but they’re hoping that will change soon.