Cynthiana man sentenced after trying to solicit sex with young girls online

A Cynthiana man will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to federal sex crimes involving minors.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove sentenced 28-year-old Jeremy Wayne Martinez to more than 17 years in prison after Martinez pleaded guilty to attempting to entice minors to engage in sexual activity.

The plea agreement states Martinez admitted to having online discussions with a law enforcement agent posing as a mother of daughters ages 3 and 7. Martinez said he wanted to have sex with the two girls and set up a meeting place in Frankfort where he was arrested on Oct. 19, 2017. Martinez used Craigslist and Kik Messenger to communicate.

Martinez pleaded guilty in October 2018 and was sentenced Monday. Martinez will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

