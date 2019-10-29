Cynthiana mayor wants people to quit losing their minds over trick or treat times

Cynthiana Mayor James Smith is asking people to be nicer to one another as inclement weather could have an impact on Halloween trick or treaters.

Smith posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying "people are losing their minds" over whether the date and time of trick or treating should change.

"The decision on when a community trick or treats is not something that should be bringing out the worse aspects of human nature," Smith said.

The Facebook post comes after he said he saw many "mean and hateful" social media comments, saying there are people on either side of the debate that are angry with each other. Smith said he has had a great time with his children trick or treating no matter what the weather conditions are, and he wants others to have fun no matter when it happens.

"How about we just stop being mean and hateful to one another over something that's not going to matter a week from now anyway?" Smith asked.

Cynthiana's trick or treat is scheduled for 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 31.