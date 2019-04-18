Cynthiana police officer accused of sending obscene pictures to teen girl

A Kentucky police officer is accused of having child pornography and distributing obscene pictures to a minor.

John William Philpot, IV is an officer with the Cynthiana Police Department.

The Cynthiana Police Chief says Philpot was arrested Wednesday when he reported to work. Philpot was booked into the Scott County Detention Center.

Police say two teenagers claimed Philpot was talking about sex with them through Snapchat.

Philpot's arrest citation says he admitted to sending a picture of his penis to a 17-year-old girl and asking for pictures in return.

Philpot reportedly received those pictures through Snapchat. The pictures showed the teenager naked in the bathtub.

Philpot is charged with possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor involved in sex offenses, and distribution of obscene matter to a minor.

Philpot has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.