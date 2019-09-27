KSP: Murder investigation underway in Floyd County

Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a person in Floyd County.

Troopers say it happened in the Branham’s Creek community.

According to a release, state troopers say they were responding to a welfare check.

One person was found deceased inside a home, a release states.

Officials say that detectives believe at this time the death was not natural and foul play is suspected.

The name of the person is pending while the family is being notified.

This is an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police