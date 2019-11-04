DEA: Counterfeit fentanyl pills from Mexico seized in Lexington area

The Drug Enforcement Administration says counterfeit pills were seized in the Lexington area that tested positive for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in very small doses and is involved in more deaths than any other illegal drug.

The DEA says Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and is alerting the public about them.

A release from the DEA says a sampling of tablets seized nationwide between January and March 2019 found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“If you’re addicted to opioids and you’re buying them on the street, I strongly encourage you to seek help before it’s too late,” Acting Special Agent In Charge Dan Dodds, head of DEA’s Louisville Division, which serves Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, said in a press release. “Mexican drug cartels operate in towns big and small, all across the United States and the pills you can buy on the street are likely to contain fentanyl and they will kill you.”

According to the DEA, a lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams but can vary based on an individual's body size, tolerance, amount of previous usage and other factors.