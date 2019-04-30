DHS chief says more funds needed to handle crush of migrants

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan says the department is running out of money amid the crush of migrants crossing the Southern border. He says the White House will send a supplemental request for more funds.

McAleenan told a House panel Tuesday the money will be for temporary and semi-permanent facilities to process families and children and increase detention. He didn't specify a figure.

He said President Donald Trump would be sending legislative requests for faster deportations and other issues.

The facilities are outdated, designed when the flow of migrants over the border was mainly Mexican men who could be processed and returned quickly. Now, most of the people coming are Central American families that cannot be easily returned. Nearly 100,000 migrants crossed the border in March, a 12-year high.

