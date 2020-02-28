DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: Scores and Highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- BOYS BASKETBALL
9th District
Championship
Owensboro 66, Owensboro Catholic 50
13th District
Championship
Logan Co. 55, Franklin-Simpson 48
14th District
Championship
Bowling Green 57, Warren Central 51
21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Fairdale 73
23rd District
Championship
North Bullitt 76, Bullitt Central 68
24th District
Championship
Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 43
25th District
Championship
Lou. Central 57, Lou. DuPont Manual 55, OT
29th District
Championship
Oldham County 88, South Oldham 85
36th District
Championship
Highlands 75, Newport 49
42nd District
Championship
Frederick Douglass 78, Scott Co. 75
43rd District
Championship
Lexington Catholic 72, Lex. Tates Creek 52
46th District
Championship
West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 53
48th District
Championship
Wayne Co. 77, Southwestern 76
49th District
Championship
Clay Co. 69, North Laurel 64
55th District
Championship
Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 60
57th District
Championship
Martin County 56, Paintsville 41
58th District
Championship
Lawrence Co. 71, Prestonsburg 54
63rd District
Championship
Lewis Co. 68, Russell 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 65, Woodford Co. 27
17th District
Championship
Elizabethtown 79, Central Hardin 52
18th District
Championship
Green Co. 67, Hart Co. 56
20th District
Championship
Marion Co. 57, Taylor Co. 28
21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 57, Lou. Holy Cross 32
25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 51, Lou. Central 42
29th District
Championship
South Oldham 63, Oldham County 50
34th District
Championship
Dixie Heights 58, Ludlow 55
41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 62, Great Crossing 46
42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 81, Lex. Bryan Station 47
43rd District
Championship
Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lex. Tates Creek 46
44th District
Championship
Madison Central 43, Berea 32
49th District
Championship
North Laurel 62, Clay Co. 39
59th District
Championship
Shelby Valley 50, Pikeville 43