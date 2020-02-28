DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS: Scores and Highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- BOYS BASKETBALL

9th District

Championship

Owensboro 66, Owensboro Catholic 50

13th District

Championship

Logan Co. 55, Franklin-Simpson 48

14th District

Championship

Bowling Green 57, Warren Central 51

21st District

Championship

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Fairdale 73

23rd District

Championship

North Bullitt 76, Bullitt Central 68

24th District

Championship

Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 43

25th District

Championship

Lou. Central 57, Lou. DuPont Manual 55, OT

29th District

Championship

Oldham County 88, South Oldham 85

36th District

Championship

Highlands 75, Newport 49

42nd District

Championship

Frederick Douglass 78, Scott Co. 75

43rd District

Championship

Lexington Catholic 72, Lex. Tates Creek 52

46th District

Championship

West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 53

48th District

Championship

Wayne Co. 77, Southwestern 76

49th District

Championship

Clay Co. 69, North Laurel 64

55th District

Championship

Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 60

57th District

Championship

Martin County 56, Paintsville 41

58th District

Championship

Lawrence Co. 71, Prestonsburg 54

63rd District

Championship

Lewis Co. 68, Russell 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 65, Woodford Co. 27

17th District

Championship

Elizabethtown 79, Central Hardin 52

18th District

Championship

Green Co. 67, Hart Co. 56

20th District

Championship

Marion Co. 57, Taylor Co. 28

21st District

Championship

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 57, Lou. Holy Cross 32

25th District

Championship

Lou. DuPont Manual 51, Lou. Central 42

29th District

Championship

South Oldham 63, Oldham County 50

34th District

Championship

Dixie Heights 58, Ludlow 55

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 62, Great Crossing 46

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 81, Lex. Bryan Station 47

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lex. Tates Creek 46

44th District

Championship

Madison Central 43, Berea 32

49th District

Championship

North Laurel 62, Clay Co. 39

59th District

Championship

Shelby Valley 50, Pikeville 43

 
