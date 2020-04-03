DJ hosts social distancing dance party in Lexington neighborhood

A DJ with an empty work calendar and a family under quarantine decided to throw a social distancing block party.

The happy hour was hosted by Leo Pineda, who moved to Lexington from Miami, Fl. six months ago.

He said he wants to use this time to get to know his neighbors, and bring joy to people who are stuck inside. He left flyers all over his neighborhood inviting folks to their own front yards to enjoy some music.

He had some rules: stay in your own yard, and call him, not the police, for noise complaints.

Pineda said he’s dedicated his life to entertaining people and he felt he had to do something to bring positivity.

“To me, it’s just to see everyone having fun, because I do this for a living, and when you do something that you love to do, and you put a smile on people’s faces, there’s nothing that can replace that," he said. "Right now, I don’t see those smiles, all I see is frowns and people sad."

The Friday night party on Manitoba Lane wasn’t the only one. Satellite happy hours were held in other neighborhoods in Lexington, Illinois and Florida.

Pineda said he plans to continue his front yard happy hour every Friday night until the quarantine is lifted.