DNA analysis helps identify McCreary Co. body found in 1986

A family has closure now that a body found over 30 years ago in McCreary County has been identified.

A press release from Kentucky State Police says that the victim, 29-year-old Gerald Swindell of Norfolk, Virginia, was found in November of 1986 in the Strunk community.

At the time, investigators were unable to determine the identity of the body, and the case went cold. In 2016, however, the McCreary County coroner and a Kentucky State Police detective began working the case again.

Using DNA remains and working with the Arroyo Grande Police Department in California, investigators using the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS,) were able to find a match with Swindell, who went missing from Norfolk, Virginia.

Coroner Corder says “the technology and resources of today are far better than those of 1986. This investigation was successful because of our ability to communicate with other agencies and coordinate our efforts. I am happy to be a part of helping provide some closure to the Swindell family after so many years of not knowing.”

