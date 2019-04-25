Joe Biden joins 2020 presidential race

The former vice president has finally made up his mind about 2020.

Joe Biden announced his candidacy Thursday with a campaign video calling out what he characterized as President Donald Trump’s weak response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, VA.

Biden has been beset in recent weeks with allegations of behavior that made women feel uncomfortable, including kissing the head of Lucy Flores, the state assemblyman who ran unsuccessfully as lieutenant governor of Nevada, and smelling her hair at a 2014 rally.

In a statement addressing his behavior, Biden said, “In many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” the statement read. “And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

He also released a video on Twitter in which he vowed to respect personal space.

Biden has also taken heat recently and expressed regret for the Senate hearing of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and not giving Anita HIll “the hearing she deserved” as Senate Judiciary chairman when she came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Thomas, CNN reported.

Biden is considered a front-runner for the Democratic nomination in 2020 even joining the race somewhat later that others.

An early Reuters/Ipsos poll from December shows Biden leading a crowded field of potential Democratic contenders with 29 percent of the support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The poll found that he, Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, would all beat incumbent President Donald Trump if the election had been held in December.

More recent polling shows more of the same in more recent polls in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, CNN reported.

Biden also appears to have the support of a prominent Democrat, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said, “I think of all the names that are out there, I think Joe Biden has the best case. I think Joe Biden has the best case because he brings the most of the secret ingredient you need to win for a Democrat, which is credibility,” CNN reported.

Trump and Biden have already been sparring, with each of the men saying they would “beat up” the other one.

The former vice president has spoken out against Trump while campaigning for Democrats for the 2018 midterms.

“I am sick and tired of this administration. I am sick and tired of what’s going on. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired, and I hope you are too,” he said in a speech, Business Insider reported.

Biden served two terms as President Barack Obama’s vice president. As a sitting vice president, Biden would have had an advantage in the 2016 presidential race. But he opted out after his eldest son Beau died of brain cancer in May 2015.

Biden served as a senator representing Delaware for 36 years, the state’s longest serving senator.

He was one of the youngest people elected to the Senate at age 29 in 1972.

Just weeks after his election to the Senate, he suffered a family tragedy.

Biden’s wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in an crash, and their two young sons were critically injured. He was sworn in to the Senate at his sons' hospital bedside.

Instead of living in Washington DC, he commuted to Capitol Hill every day, a practice for which he became known.

As a senator, for 17 years, he served on the Senate Judiciary Committee either as chairman or ranking member, depending on which party was in power. He is often associated with the Violence Against Women Act. For 12 years, he was also a chairman or ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008 before joining Obama on the ticket.

He also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for president in 1987, dropping out in favor of Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who lost to incumbent President Ronald Reagan.

Biden’s 1987 campaign was derailed amid a plagiarism scandal, in which he admitted he lifted a speech without attribution from British politician Neil Kinnock.

He often touts his working-class roots, but has also been criticized for his tendency of gaffes, including use of the "f" word caught on a hot mic, as in “This is a big f---ing deal" in 2010 at a signing ceremony for healthcare reform legislation.

Since leaving office, Biden has been a favorite subject of memes, which sometimes feature him alongside Obama. He’s also been a favorite subject of Onion satirical content that makes fun of his homespun demeanor since his days as vice president.

It’s become such a thing that Obama offered Biden a meme for his birthday in 2017.

Biden is a native of Scranton, PA. When he was young, his family moved to Claymont, DE.

He graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School and served on the New Castle County Council.

He married Jill Jacobs in 1977.

