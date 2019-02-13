DOJ: Tennessee man came to Kentucky to engage in sex with 9-year-old

A Tennessee man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison after crossing the state line to have sex with a girl under 12-years-old, according to the Department of Justice.

Billie Gene Spears, 47, of Jacksboro, Tenn., admitted to the act in October 2017. The DOJ says Spears posted an internet ad that was responded to by an investigator with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

"Spears unequivocally indicated that he was intending to have sex with the investigator's fictitious 9 year-old daughter," the DOJ said.

Spears was met by law enforcement at a location in Franklin County where he was arrested.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and the Cyber Crimes Branch of the Kentucky Office of Attorney General.

