DUI, drug trafficking charge after Clay County man found passed out in vehicle

According to the sheriff's office, Jeremy Caldwell was found passed out in a vehicle with the engine running. (Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is behind bars in Clay County after being found in a vehicle with packaged baggies of drugs.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the Beech Creek Apartments around 11 a.m. Thursday on a report that someone was passed out in a running vehicle.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 31-year-old Jeremy Caldwell in the vehicle and determined he was under the influence.

While running Caldwell’s identification, they discovered Caldwell had a DUI-suspended license.

The sheriff and chief deputy also discovered numerous baggies of packaged marijuana and a white crystalline substance.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

 
