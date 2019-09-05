DUI, drug trafficking charge after Clay County man found passed out in vehicle

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is behind bars in Clay County after being found in a vehicle with packaged baggies of drugs.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the Beech Creek Apartments around 11 a.m. Thursday on a report that someone was passed out in a running vehicle.
When they arrived, investigators say they found 31-year-old Jeremy Caldwell in the vehicle and determined he was under the influence.
While running Caldwell’s identification, they discovered Caldwell had a DUI-suspended license.
The sheriff and chief deputy also discovered numerous baggies of packaged marijuana and a white crystalline substance.
Caldwell was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.