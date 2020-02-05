DV8 Kitchen workshop encourages businesses to hire second-chance employees

After achieving sobriety, many recovering drug addicts face difficulties with finding a job. But one workshop is encouraging business leaders to give them a chance.

The 'Soulfull Enterprise' workshop is now in its fourth year. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

Rob Perez, co-owner of DV8 Kitchen in Lexington, says his business model has proven successful. He and his wife started the restaurant and bakery as a way to help people with a past history of addiction and incarceration. They’re now encouraging other businesses to do the same.

“Our success at DV8 has proved that any business can do this with a little bit of planning, a little bit of thought on how they can change their current employment model and think about how to help, how to validate recovery and how to hold people accountable,” says Perez.

On Wednesday, Perez spoke at the ‘SoulFull Enterprise’ workshop held at DV8 and the Saul Good restaurant downtown. He talked to business leaders from several industries about ways they can change their hiring practices, reduce stigma, and enhance company culture to create support for second-chance employees.

The workshop is now in its fourth year. Perez says he hopes the workshop grows even bigger in the future and that more businesses will be inspired to make a difference in someone’s life.

DV8 is hosting its next ‘SoulFull Enterprise’ workshop on March 24.

