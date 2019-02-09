DV8 and Lexington Catholic host fundraiser for international mission trip

Right before Valentines Day, DV8 Kitchen teamed up with Lexington Catholic High School for a fundraiser that will send love internationally.

"I thought it would be great to have something amazingly tasty but also help some causes," said Father Norman Fischer, the high school's chaplain.

During the fundraiser on Saturday, DV8 sold its Valentine Cinnamon Rolls and Homemade Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Rolls.

Twenty-five percent of all proceeds went towards the high school's summer mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where students will interact with orphaned and physically disabled children.

"I'm most excited to see the kids. They're adorable. They have special needs. Every little thing to them counts," said Sydney Schoff, a junior.

Students will play with the children, feed them, and read them stories.

Fischer said the mission trip is a way to teach students about the importance of serving others.

"Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said 'Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.' You feel good about yourself. You know yourself better. You also inspire someone else," said Fischer.

Rob Perez, co-founder of DV8, said the mission trip supports the restaurant by providing steady business.

The restaurant employs recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

"Once they have a chance and take away the drugs and the alcohol, really start working a program, and look for a higher power, what happens is that they have an unlimited capacity for success," said Perez.

You can support the Lexington Catholic High School mission trip to the Dominican Republic by making an online donation at www.drmissiontrip.com.