'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to speak at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has announced Trevor Noah, the host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, will speak on campus in August.

Noah will give remarks at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 in Memorial Coliseum as a part of a series of events commemorating the university's 70th anniversary of integration.

Tickets for the assembly will be released in late July.

Noah is the author of "Born A Crime," which takes a look at his childhood growing up in apartheid South Africa.

Students and UK employees can attend the event for free.

