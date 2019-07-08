'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to speak at University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky has announced Trevor Noah, the host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, will speak on campus in August.

Noah will give remarks at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 in Memorial Coliseum as a part of a series of events commemorating the university's 70th anniversary of integration.

Tickets for the assembly will be released in late July.

Noah is the author of "Born A Crime," which takes a look at his childhood growing up in apartheid South Africa.

Students and UK employees can attend the event for free.

