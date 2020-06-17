Advertisement

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
In this Jan. 20. 2017, file photo, former driver and television commentator Dale Jarrett poses for photographers on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine. The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN's Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that's why he did not return to NBCSN's studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines and stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."

____

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Weather In Reverse

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Showers and storms come at us from reverse.

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boys Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marina Villeneuve
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

News

Somerset businesses look forward to pools reopening in Ky. on June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Later this month pools will reopen in Kentucky under new guidelines. For the city of Somerset, that means dozens of seasonal jobs will return with the reopening of the city’s waterpark.

State

Congressman Andy Barr releases statement on death of his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Carol Barr unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday.