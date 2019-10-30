Dalton disagrees with benching, timing of Bengals' move

Andy Dalton disagrees with his benching by the Cincinnati Bengals and the way they waited until shortly before the trade deadline to inform him, leaving no time to see if another team was interested.

Coach Zac Taylor decided Tuesday to switch to rookie Ryan Finley so the 0-8 Bengals can start making long-term decisions on the quarterback spot. If Finely struggles, the Bengals could draft another quarterback next year.

The move was announced on Dalton's 32nd birthday. He waited a day before sharing his thoughts with teammates.

"I talked to everybody in the team meeting today and just said I don't agree with the decision, but I'm here and I'm going to do my part and I'm going to be the same guy that I've been since I've got here," the ninth-year veteran said.

