Damage left behind after record flooding at Lake Cumberland

After Lake Cumberland was hit with historic water levels last week, those who work at the lake say they’re facing an uphill battle to the get the lake ready for the Summer boating season.

Jimmy Hamilton of Lee’s Ford Marina says the water levels have created a lot of extra work for staff.

“My crew has done a great job but as the water comes up and goes down, you have to crank the whole marina up and you have to crank it back down as it comes back down,” Hamilton said. "There still may be a little bit of cleanup going on when spring comes around because we don't know how long the water will stay this high."

The water has gone down several feet since its peak height, but it’s still extremely high. Water continues to pour out of Wolf Creek Dam, and U.S. Army Corps officials say it will continue for the foreseeable future in hopes of controlling flooding downstream.

"I mean the whole reason this lake was created was controlling the waterways. We love to fish and recreate and it's great we have it but it really served its purpose here,” said Hamilton.

Right now the amount of water coming out wolf creek dam is still more than 50,000 cubic-feet per second. It’s more than enough to fill an Olympic-sized pool every two seconds.

