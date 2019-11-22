Dan Cummins dealership lost an employee in a crash, now they're taking care of his son

The folks at Dan Cummins Chevrolet Buick are taking care of one of their employee's families.

Greg Sharon was killed in a wreck on Paris Pike in Georgetown back in July.

Sharon left behind a wife and a young son, Conor.

“He was a young father, and he was loved by all of us. He just always had such a positive attitude. He was the type of guy he never met a stranger. His son meant everything to him, and so it’s an honor to be able to do this for him and his family," said Josh Cummins.

His coworkers at Dan Cummins spent a month collecting money to donate to Conor.

It was an emotional Friday morning as employees handed over a check for about $20,000 to Sharon's family.

All of the money will go into an education fund for Conor.

The family was overwhelmed by the gift. They wanted to express tremendous thanks to the men and women at Dan Cummins.