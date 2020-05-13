Dance studio instructors plan for changes when fitness centers reopen

Dance studios are one of the businesses that is set to open back up in phase three of Governor Andy Beshear's plan.

Chip and Astrid Sebastian, two instructors at a Lexington location of Arthur Miller Dance Center, said they feel like they're in limbo figuring out how they'll do their job with new guidelines.

They're also waiting on an unemployment check, like many other Kentuckians.

The Sebastians didn't waste any time filing for unemployment as soon as they were furloughed in March.

"I didn't hear anything and it got to maybe the first or second week of April and we thought, well, something's gone wrong or maybe they're just that busy," Chip Sebastian said.

The married dance instructors are used to thinking on their feet, but they say this pandemic has brought them to a screeching halt.

"I feel that there are still going to be a lot of people that are scared by this whole thing and they're going to be gun shy about going back," Sebastian said.

The Sebastians said they wonder if they will have to wear rubber gloves, face masks and spit shields when they go back to teaching. They said they were told all group dance classes are cancelled, social distancing rules will be in place, and intermittent hand washing will be required.

These dance teachers argue their work is essential

"We have many many students who are in dancing just for their health," Sebastian said.

Arthur Miller's doors will reopen June 1. Sebastian asks people to call 859-278-7711 if they want to start dancing.