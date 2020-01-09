Daniel Cameron files paperwork for President Trump to be on Kentucky's ballot

President Donald Trump is officially on Kentucky's May primary ballot.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed the paperwork with the secretary of state in Frankfort Thursday morning.

The chairman of Kentucky's Republican party joined Cameron to file the paperwork.

Cameron says that President Trump has done great things for Kentucky and will continue to do so.

“That they would tell you that they are proud of the work the president is doing, to fight for them, for ordinary Kentucky families, to make sure their interests are being heard in the nation’s capital,” said Cameron.

This filing comes just one day before the filing deadline.

All candidates running in this year’s election must file their paperwork by 4 p.m. Friday.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang have filed to run for president in Kentucky so far.