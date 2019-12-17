Daniel Cameron to be sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General

Daniel Cameron will officially be sworn in as attorney general Tuesday morning.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Cameron to complete Beshear's term as attorney general before beginning his own term January sixth.

The swearing-in ceremony will not be open to the public.

Cameron is the first black person elected to the position, as well as the first Republican since Eldon Dummit left office in 1948. Cameron won the support of President Trump during his campaign against Democrat Greg Stumbo.