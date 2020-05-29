Daniels heading to Georgia after leaving Southern Cal

Georgia has picked up another high-profile transfer quarterback by landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels.

Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury. He's now heading to Georgia, which is seeking a replacement for three-year starter Jake Fromm.

If Daniels is granted immediate eligibility, he could battle for playing time with graduate transfer Jamie Newman. He left Wake Forest to play his final college season with a program that has been a consistent national contender under head coach Kirby Smart.