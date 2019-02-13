Danville basketball player breaks backboard before game

A Danville High School basketball player was warming up for his game Tuesday night when he unexpectedly broke the backboard.

Ethan Wood, who is a multi-sport athlete committed to play for Louisville in baseball, tweeted photos of the aftermath of his glass-shattering warm-up results. Wood would end up having glass in his hair and down his jersey.

The 6-foot-7 Wood did it before Danville's matchup on the road at Russell County. His coach tells WKYT he didn't even hang on the rim, and the glass still shattered.

The two teams had to move to an auxiliary gym just to play the game. Danville would go on to win 60-46.