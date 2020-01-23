Danville distillery added to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Wildnerness Trail will become the 18th stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The distillery was one of the first destinations on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

It's now the first of those destinations to graduate to a spot on the iconic trail.

Wildnerness Trail focuses on the science behind making bourbon.

The distillery is on a 163-acre campus in Danville.

Wilderness Trail currently produces a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel Bottled in Bond, a Small Batch Bottled in Bond Bourbon, and a Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, as well as Harvest Rum and Blue Heron Vodka.

Kentucky's bourbon industry generates $8.6 billion for the economy and more than 20,100 jobs.