Danville home invasion suspect captured while attending traffic court

A Danville man was arrested Wednesday in a home invasion case, but he was placed in handcuffs at a courthouse for unrelated traffic violations.

D'Montrell Trumbo, 23, is accused of entering a home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Harbor Drive armed with a semi-automatic handgun demanding money from people inside.

Danville police say Trumbo left the scene with cash, and officers were able to determine he was the suspect shortly thereafter.

Trumbo was scheduled to appear in court hours later for various traffic violations, and police were able to arrest him when he appeared at the Boyle County Courthouse. He is charged with first-degree robbery.