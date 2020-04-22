Danville hospital hasn't seen feared spike in COVID-19 cases

Two weeks ago we showed you the ICU built to treat COVID-19 patients inside Danville's Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

They feared a spike in cases would come this week.

Those beds are still empty, but doctors say that doesn’t mean the danger is over.

Inside Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center is an ICU built for at least 20 critically ill COVID-19 patients. The belief was in mid-April those beds would start filling up.

But here we are and the ICU is basically still empty.

Two weeks ago hospital staff showed up how some of the equipment worked and how people would be treated. Dr. Chris Petrey deals with infectious diseases and says while the influx of serious cases has not happened yet, he says it’s not time to let our guard down.

“There’s no hoax about it. And people are dying," Dr. Petrey said. "If we become complacent, and we go back to the way we were before, completely, too soon, I think we could be in real trouble.”

The ironic thing about all of this is while the concern has been not to overwhelm the health care system, that has not happened here at all and in fact, Ephraim McDowell has had to put a lot of people, more than 300, on furlough because of the ban on elective procedures.

But the hospital CEO told us they also have plenty of space to help other hospitals if they see a spike in patients.

Ephraim McDowell is also testing for COVID-19 at locations in Danville, Stanford, and Harrodsburg. They encourage people who believe they have symptoms to get a test.