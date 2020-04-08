Danville hospital prepared for COVID-19 peak in Kentucky

A central Kentucky hospital says they are ready for the COVID-19 peak

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville does not currently have any coronavirus patients, but they say they will within several weeks.

Interviewing health care workers in Danville today about their preparedness for the COVID-19 peak. More at 12 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3V3eYhVPgh — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 8, 2020

Ephraim McDowell staff is currently testing people at several locations including at the corner of Lebanon Road and 127.

So far, all those who have tested positive are sent into isolation at home. None of the cases have warranted a hospital stay. But when that does happen, they will come to Ephraim's ICU that was recently completed.

There are more than 20 beds waiting, with all the ventilators and hoods.

Doctors tell us they expect the ICU to be in full operation around the beginning of May. We are also told that in Kentucky they expect COVID-19 cases to dwindle over the summer but there could be a second wave this fall.

The Danville doctors tell us they are ready for the surge and are willing to take patients from surrounding communities including Lexington.