Danville police chief participates in protest, calls for change

As protests against police brutality continue around the nation, some police officers are kneeling in solidarity.

That’s what happened during a protest in Danville, Ky. and we spoke with the town's police chief and why he is showing his support.

Chief Tony Gray says he participated in the protest Tuesday night because he believes there needs to be change.

“I think it’s important that leaders of law enforcement call out the wrongs that have been committed,” Chief Gray said.

During the protest, there was peaceful interaction between protesters and police. Officers kneeled as people chanted. Chief Gray bumped fists with a protester. He says policing is hard and, sometimes, police have to make split decisions.

“Those things are not always black and white but I think what you saw in Minneapolis in my opinion was black and white," Chief Gray said. "It was just wrong. I think we need to say it was wrong and we need to make sure things like that don’t happen and that justice is served for the victims of those families.”

Gray says it’s important for police departments to maintain an open dialogue with their communities.

The chief says there could be more protests in the future and if so he stands in support.