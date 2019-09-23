Danville police conducting death investigation behind townhouse

Danville police are conducting a death investigation behind a townhome.

Officers responded to the scene Monday morning at Hartland Drive.

The Boyle County Coroner's Office responded to the scene along with Danville police.

The townhomes are located near Bellevue Cemetery.

Officers are expected to release new details on the death Monday afternoon. They haven't said the suspected cause of death or if foul play is involved.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when we learn new details.