Danville police looking for suspect in Wednesday bank robbery

Police in Danville have released information after a robbery at the Farmers National Bank on East Main Street on Wednesday.

According to a release from the police department, officers were called out to the robbery just before noon.

Investigators say a man wearing sunglasses and some kind of white cloth over the lower part of his face entered the bank and demanded money from the front teller stations.

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect ran out of the bank.

Officers and a K-9 unit from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The man was reportedly wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, and gloves, along with the items described above.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who can identify the man is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (859) 238-1220. Tips can also be submitted at tips@danvilleky.gov.

