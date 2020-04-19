Danville woman turns painting hobby into a fundraiser

While people are staying healthy at home, many are exploring their artistic sides. Miranda Chilton from Danville is using her time and talent to give back.

"I was having a lot of anxiety about everything happening and so it’s just a way for me to kind of sit down for a few hours just doing some cards,” Chilton explained.

Chilton turned her hobby into therapy, and that therapy turned into a fundraiser for CASA of the Bluegrass. CASA stands for "court appointed special advocate." Volunteers help abused and neglected children throughout the court system.

It’s a cause that’s close to Chilton‘s heart. Her mom works with CASA, so she knows the need. It's especially important because one of their biggest fundraisers was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she’s doing what she can five dollars at a time.

Chilton says her goal was to raise $500, and she has already passed it. She plans to continue painting and raising money while she's staying healthy at home.

In addition to helping the kids, Chilton hopes her art can brighten spirits during this tough time. “At the end of the day, the biggest joy that comes from it is that someone is going to smile when they get it," she said. "They’re going to be like ‘oh my gosh I got happy mail!”

Chilton says you can contact her on Facebook for a personalized postcard.