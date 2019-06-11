Data breach at test registration company, students' information exposed

Total Registration, a Colorado-based company calls the breach a data security incident.

MGN Image

The company helps students register for tests, like the PSAT and Advanced Placement tests. They're used by multiple school districts in Central Kentucky, including Fayette, Woodford and Scott Counties.

Total Registration says it doesn't appear any social security or credit card numbers were exposed. They say journalists notified them a misconfigured serve made some students' data potentially accessible. That includes names, birth dates, emails and addresses.

Heather Clary with the Better Business Bureau says it's a good reminder to make sure your information is secure.

"This is certainly a wake up call for the young people that might be involved with this", says Clary. "Learning the ways of the world that identity theft is alive and well and thriving in the United States."

A spokesperson for Fayette County Schools says individual families that may be impacted have been notified.