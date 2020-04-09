Data shows COVID-19 disproportionally affecting African Americans

Kentucky is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state had it's largest single-day jump Wednesday with 204 new cases Eight more Kentuckians have now died from the virus.

Some national data shows COVID-19 is disproportionably affecting one demographic.

The latest national numbers show COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting African Americans. And when we take a look at our numbers, we're seeing similar statistics:

28 percent of Lexington's COVID-19 patients are black. The total population of African Americans in Lexington is much smaller than that, it's 15 percent.

The health department plans provide some insight into why we're seeing larger numbers in the African American community during a Facebook live event at 2 on Thursday afternoon.