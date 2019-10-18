Daughter found dead in South Carolina, family continues to look for answers

A Lexington family is looking for answers nearly one month after the death of their daughter.

31-year-old Melissa Whitis was found dead, Sept. 20 in Chester County, South Carolina.

Her father, Larry Farris, is worried investigators are at a dead end.

"I'm calling, and I know I call a lot down there, and I try to get answers, and now they won't return my phone calls or anything," he said.

Officials are telling him they have no leads and no suspects.

"I'm talking to North Carolina law enforcement and South Carolina. That's about where she was last seen," Farris said.

Farris said investigators have told them they're using all of their resources to figure out what happened.

"She's a human being, they don't just vanish in thin air," said Kathryn Farris, Whitis' stepmother.

The Farris' are taking matters into their own hands and travelling to the area where she was found.

"She just wasn't a drifter that somebody burned and put in a ditch," said her father. "She had a big family who loved and cared for her and we're not going to stop."

Her parents want the public to know that the Melissa they knew and the way she was found look different.

"The last year or so she lived a troubled life, seemed lost," Larry Farris said.

They're hoping seeing this picture will jog someone's memory.

"If anybody's seen anything or heard anything, please come forward," Larry Farris said.

Whitis has four children, two of whom are one-year-old twins. They are staying with family members.

