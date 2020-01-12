Daughter of Asst. Coach John Robic looking for liver donor

Hayley Robic, the daughter of University of Kentucky assistant basketball coach John Robic, is reaching out through social media to find a donor as she battles liver cancer.

An Instagram post from Hayley states she has been dealing with the illness over the past couple of months.

“These past several months have been the hardest of my life,” Hayley said on her Instagram account. “After having emergency surgery, I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer. Because of that, I will be getting a liver transplant and am in need of a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a potential match, I’d be so grateful.”

Hayley is encouraging anyone who could be a match for herself, or others in need of a donation, to sign up on the Living Donor Registration site.

UK Coach John Calipari, as well as sportscaster Dick Vitale have shared Hayley’s message in separate tweets.

