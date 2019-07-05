Daughter of Whitley County murder victim react to suspect's arrest

The daughter of a Whitley County murder victim says she is relieved the suspect in her mother's death is finally in jail.

Nicholas Rucker was captured early Thursday morning, weeks after he was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Vicki Conner in the Woodbine community.

Rucker remains at the Knox County Jail to the relief of Conner's family. Family members tell WKYT they have lived much of the last 45 days in fear after the deadly May 22 shooting.

Ashley Burke said her mother always saw the best in people, and she feared something bad would happen to her because her relationship with Rucker wasn't going well.

"Some days were good. Some were bad," Burke said. "They had split up a couple of times, but for whatever reason, God bless my mother's heart, she saw the best in people, so they would try again."

Rucker is facing multiple charges including murder. He will be arraigned in Knox County before being transferred to Whitley County in the coming days.