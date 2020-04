Devine Carama, a well-known community activist in Lexington, revealed in a Facebook post that his daughter died in a car crash on Sunday.

In the post, Carama says his daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, was involved in a fatal single-car crash that happened off the Bluegrass Parkway.

"I don't have much more to say right now," he said in the post. "I use language and words for a living, yet I'm speechless at the moment."