Dave & Buster's to add Lexington location

Dave & Buster's is about to have its third Kentucky location in Lexington, and construction will begin in a matter of months.

The restaurant will be built in the South Park shopping center at the corner of Nicholasville Road and New Circle Road. The shopping center is owned by Kaden Companies in Louisville. Other businesses in the shopping center include Value City Furniture, Best Buy and Ulta. T.G.I. Friday's and an office tower used to be in the location where Dave & Buster's will go.

Construction will begin in 2020 and is expected to open in the early part of 2021.

Dave & Buster's is a restaurant, bar and entertainment center that features arcade games. There are locations in Louisville and Florence.