Dave Baker | Remembering run-ins with Macho Man Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan

Well—

File: Dave Baker interviews Hulk Hogan and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in Lexington.

Thanks to my friend and long-time WKYT colleague Steve Moss, I understand many of you have already seen one or both of these videos— but a little background. I LOVE old school WWF — everything about it. And one of the biggest reasons is Randy Savage. He was here in Lexington along with brother Lanny and dad Angel. His then-wife and manager “The Lovely Elizabeth” was from Frankfort.

Not only were guys like Randy and Hulk Hogan premiere performers, but they were also great people. Randy used to come out to WKYT on Friday mornings to edit his show. On a few occasions, the folks in master control were having trouble getting the commercials right. Randy came in and sat in master control two straight Saturdays to make sure everything ran correctly.

Even after he hit it big, he always had time for us and always asked about people at the station by name.

The clip with Hulk and Randy — I just kinda couldn’t believe I was doing it and the second with the ring in the background at Rupp was especially memorable. It was September 22, 1989. I think it was a Friday. The night before Randy had been at the Reds game. You see, most folks don’t remember he was a minor league catcher. Anyway, Reds announcers Marty Brenneman and Joe Nuxhall were big fans. They bring Randy into the booth and put him on the air, and the players start flexing at him. No one is paying attention to the game, and Reds owner Marge Schott sends her nephew to tell Brenneman to get him off.

Here is a link to a great story about the incident and then you’ll find a great link to a really in-depth story about Randy from CBS Sports Denny Burkholder.

In any event, my interview with Randy in Rupp Arena was the day after this incident.

One final note, Randy was kind of an “every man’s” hero. Case in point is the picture below. Out of all the athletes I’ve been blessed to meet and things I’ve gotten to do, my dad was never big on tickets or memorabilia — with one exception. A Macho Man key chain. He loved that thing, and he had it in his pocket when he passed on May 7, 2014.

Ever since then, it’s been beside me on my office wall. And for all of you who’ve been kind enough to share these clips or get a laugh out of this yourself, dad and I are happy that we’ve been able to share some “Macho Madness.”