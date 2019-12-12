David McFaddin picked to serve as interim president at EKU

Eastern Kentucky University has named David McFaddin as interim president of the university following the departure of Dr. Michael Benson.

Benson announced he would step down as president of EKU on Jan. 6., 2020 to focus on research and writing his Gilman manuscript.

According to the Eastern Progress, the Board of Regents selected McFaddin, who currently serves as senior vice president of operations and strategic initiative at the school, at a board meeting on Dec. 12.

McFaddin is a 2002 EKU graduate, who also completed his doctorate of education at the university in 2015.

