David Sparks indicted on murder charge in Savannah Spurlock's death

A Garrard County grand jury has indicted David Sparks on a charge of murder in the death of Savannah Spurlock.

Sparks was originally charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the Richmond woman's death in January. The grand jury returned indictments on both of those charges as well.

Troopers say Spurlock went to Sparks' home on Price Court in Garrard County on the night she disappeared Jan. 4. She was seen on surveillance leaving a Lexington bar. Sparks told authorities he fell asleep, and when he woke up, Spurlock wasn't at the home.

Authorities found her body in July with a rug and garbage bags. That rug and garbage bags matched the material that was found in Sparks' home. Police believe Sparks took the rug and garbage bags from his home, buried her in those and bound her hands and feet.

Detectives found blood in Sparks' home, and it matched Spurlock's DNA. Detectives also found evidence at the burial site on Fall Lick Road which matched what was found in Sparks' home. They believe Sparks went to his parents' home in the evening of Jan. 4, and he would return in the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

The grave was shallow, as it was less than two feet deep. She was found naked.

The detective also testified that Sparks texted his sister Jan. 4 asking where she bought a rug so he could purchase a new one. He would be seen on surveillance video at a Walmart in Richmond where he purchased the same type of rug he is accused of using to bury Spurlock.

Sparks is scheduled to be arraigned in Garrard Circuit Court Sept. 6.