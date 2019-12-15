Daviess County fire sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Owensboro Saturday night.

Firefighters say multiple engines and agencies were called to the intersection of West First Street and Plum Street around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived firefighters say the fire was extremely active and they received reports that a person was possible inside the home.

Crews worked to fight the fire and protect adjacent homes. One person was sent to the hospital and is in unknown condition.

Owensboro police, Owensboro Municipal Utilities, medical personnel, and Red Cross assisted at the scene.

