Day after Thanksgiving known as 'Brown Friday' for plumbers

You've heard of Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday? It's also the day after Thanksgiving, and it's a busy day for plumbers.

"We see it start to pick up in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and definitely the day after for sure," said Kevin Pearl, the general manager of H2O Maestro Plumbing.

Pearl says most of the cases they're called out to start with the kitchen sink.

"Be aware of what you are putting into a kitchen sink or garbage disposal. Anything starchy such as potatoes or noodles, rices, get through the garbage disposal but cause problems down the line," said Pearl.

Those problems are a tough fix for plumbers because it becomes a soft material and it builds up in a line.

There are some issues in the bathroom too that plumbers face post-Thanksgiving.

"There's probably more usage at a particular residence where everybody is gathering than there would be on any other day throughout the year," said Pearl. "But the majority of problems are more related to the kitchen sink."

One tip: Throw away and food scraps in the trash.