Day of Dignity provides hundreds with essentials

SHARE Lexington and Islamic Relief USA partnered with several other community organizations to put on Lexington’s annual Day of Dignity Saturday.

“Part of the mission of Day of Dignity is what it says it does, it is to dignify people and give them the basic living essential needs that they deserve,” said City Coordinator for SHARE Hoda Shalash.

The organization provides food, health screenings and services, and winter clothes for free for anyone who needs it.

“Organizations like this, they don’t understand how much they do for the homeless,” said homeless community member John Wahl.

Wahl told WKYT he was an early riser, but organizers with SHARE said he was at Douglas Park early helping set up banners and other event items before it began at 10 a.m.

Wahl came to Lexington in 1992 from Phoenix, Arizona.

“We were just passing through and there were job opportunities and the people here are totally friendly and very outgoing, that’s why I’ve stayed so long.”

He is currently working on getting back on his feet and volunteering at several places making connections. He spent Saturday stocking up on gloves, coats, hats and other winter items to keep him warm.

Shalash said while this event is a tradition and happens every year, the community support continues to grow making it easier to help those who need it.

“There are so many people willing to help here and there are so many people who need help. I think it’s our duty as privileged citizens of Lexington to take care of one another,” Shalash said.

SHARE offers a variety of help for many people, click here to see their services.

