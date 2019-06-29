Day two of the Lexington Pride Festival

Lexington's Pride Festival was in full swing this Saturday.

This year marks two milestones for the city's LGBTQ community: 50 years since the rebellion at Stonewall Inn, which is credited with beginning the modern gay rights movement. Also, Lexington's fairness ordinance turns 20 years old next month.

For two days, Downtown Lexington transformed into the most inclusive celebration of the year for people in the LGBTQ community and the allies who support them.

"Everybody is nice. Everybody is loving. Everybody wants good for everyone," says Kobe Ford.

Karly Geller agrees. "Yeah and when you walk around holding hangs with your girlfriend, someone smiles at you,” she says. “It's a lot of love and acceptance."

For JR Zerkoski, the goal is to help people feel the same love and acceptance the other 363 days of the year. He helps show people the open doors of St. Paul Catholic Church.

"As a church we haven't always been welcoming," he says.

Zerkowski leads the Catholic LGBTQ+ Ministry in Lexington. "It's very important that those who have been alienated by the church to know that there's a welcome mat out for them,” he says. “We hope that they know that they can come home and we invite the LGBTQ community to come back as well as their family friends and allies."

Zerkowski and others says even though the pride festival is over, the support never stops.

