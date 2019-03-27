Days after CPR workshop, Tates Creek senior helps save life

A Tates Creek High School senior is receiving the 2019 Citizenship Award from Lexington firefighters, for his role in saving the life of a Taco Bell customer who had a medical emergency.

Authorities say Barack Aziz began performing CPR after the customer was found lying in the grass unresponsive. According to a release from Fayette County Public Schools, Aziz continued administering CPR until paramedics arrived, who were able to revive the customer.

Barack was able to help out thanks to a workshop in CPR, given by the fire department’s community services office, he had attended less than 10 days prior.

“When we arrived, Barack was performing the skills he learned through our class,” said firefighter Kyle Branham. “Your actions set an example for those around you, and we want to encourage others to follow your lead,” he told the senior.

Barack, who wants to be a dentist or a plastic surgeon, remembers paying close attention during the CPR session. “I knew I wanted to learn it and keep it in my mind. I focused to make sure I learned everything, and two weeks later I needed it,” he said.

