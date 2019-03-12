Time running out in legislative session, teachers watching closely

The clock is ticking on some key bills in the Kentucky General Assembly. Fayette County teachers say will send another delegation to represent them in Frankfort, but the school district won't be closed Wednesday.

Last year, teachers say lawmakers slipped a pension bill into an unrelated sewage bill. It passed, but was ultimately overturned. This year, it doesn't look like a pension bill will go through this session.

"I don't think that there will be anything addressing a global pension reform", said Republican House Speaker Rep. David Osborne. "As I have said all year long, it will be hard to get consensus during a short session".

Two other bills have stirred controversy with teachers. The so-called "school choice bill" would give tax credits for private school scholarship donations. The other, would restructure the way Teacher Retirement System's Board of Trustees. It was approved in committee but has not come up on the House floor for a vote.

"I'm not willing to proclaim it dead at this point because we are still working on it, but it is getting very, very difficult to pass anything at this juncture of the session", said Speaker Osborne.

Teachers say their presence has been felt in Frankfort, with hundreds wearing red t-shirts in committee meetings and in the gallery.

Thursday is the final day this week to consider legislation before the veto break. The final day of the session is March 28th.

